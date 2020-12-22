 Skip to main content
Diane Beard -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Diane Beard, 56, of 439 North St., Bamberg, formerly of Denmark, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care, Bamberg.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, in the Macedonia Christian Church cemetery, Ehrhardt. Viewing will be held at the chapel from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

