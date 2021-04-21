Diane 'Annie' Williams -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Ms. Diane "Annie" Williams, of 746 Linwood St., Elloree, and formerly of Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Dantzler Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Dr. Mary Ann Keitt officiating.

Masks will be required for persons attending the service and those visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday April 21, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be also be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.