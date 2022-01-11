 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Diane Amanda Grant -- Bowie, Maryland

BOWIE, Md. -- Ms. Diane Amanda Grant, 60, of 1209 Penny Parker Lane, Bowie Maryland, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Maryland.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

