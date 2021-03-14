Diana Joan Griffith Hughes -- Neeses

NEESES -- Mrs. Diana Joan Griffith Hughes, 72, of Neeses, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Myers Residential Care after a prolonged illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Neeses Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Templeton officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11 a.m. at the cemetery.

Mrs. Hughes was born on Jan. 7, 1949, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, a daughter of the late Lloyd Howard Griffith Sr. and the late Margaret Haralson Griffith. She was employed by Utica Tool Corporation, Sandlapper Publishing, and the SC Department of Highways and Public Transportation. She was a past member of the Neeses Volunteer Fire department. She was an accomplished seamstress who sewed Revolutionary War costumes for the 1976 Bicentennial Parade and participated as Betty Ross, and an artist who contributed to Neeses Farm Museum and the town's Mushroom Festivals.

Survivors include her children, Michael Fulton Hughes Jr. of North, and Candice Eva Diana Hughes of New Orleans, Louisiana; grandchildren, John Michael Douglas, Olivia Douglas (Robert) Plunkett, Emma Margaret Hughes, Lloyd K.P. Hughes; three great- grandchildren; sister, Barbara Griffith (Allen) Antley; brother, Joel Love (Sandra) Griffith; and a number of nieces and nephews.