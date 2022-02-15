Dewey Samuel Kemmerlin III -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Dewey Samuel Kemmerlin III, 62, of St. Matthews, passed away Feb. 12, 2022. He was the husband of Kelly King Kemmerlin.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Resurrection Luthern Church, with Pastor Eric Little officiating. Burial will follow in West End Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are John Arant, Jerry Thompson, Ricky Rickenbaker, Mark Gleaton, Terri Chavis, and Fred Robinson. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Dewey was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late Dewey Samuel Kemmerlin II and the late Betty Smith Kemmerlin. He was a St. Matthews High School graduate. After high school, he started working at St. Matthews Phone Company. Later on, Dewey retired from the same company, which is now called Windstream Tele Communications. He was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church. Dewey was an avid golfer who loved spending time with his family and his golf buddies.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years; two sons, Dewey Samuel "Sam" Kemmerlin IV (Hayley) of Swansea and Chandler Matthews Kemmerlin of St. Matthews; three sisters, Pam Teasley of Bamberg, Eva Keezel of Hawaii, and Betty Lois Kemmerlin of Columbia; a brother, Smitty Kemmerlin (Melanie) of Hilda; two grandchildren, Blair and Colt Kemmerlin; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to Amyloidosis Research Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Ste. 2, Clarkston, MI 48346 or at www.amyloidosis.orgonate.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.