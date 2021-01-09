Dewey G. Sutcliffe -- Orangeburg

Dewey was born on May 10, 1939, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Gordon and Bernice Sutcliffe. Dewey served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Texas at Randolph Air Force Base, where he met his wife, Judi, and started his family. Later, moving back to South Carolina. He retired as the Market Manager at Piggly Wiggly in St. George. Dewey was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Mack Sutcliffe (Ann), Robert Sutcliffe (Elsie) and Randall Sutcliffe.