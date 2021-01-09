Dewey G. Sutcliffe -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Dewey G. Sutcliffe, 82, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
A private family service will be held.
Dewey was born on May 10, 1939, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Gordon and Bernice Sutcliffe. Dewey served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Texas at Randolph Air Force Base, where he met his wife, Judi, and started his family. Later, moving back to South Carolina. He retired as the Market Manager at Piggly Wiggly in St. George. Dewey was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Mack Sutcliffe (Ann), Robert Sutcliffe (Elsie) and Randall Sutcliffe.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Judi Sutcliffe; children, Kim Ballard (Rodney), Tracy Miles (Dwayne Parker), Tommy Sutcliffe (Karen); grandchildren, Justin Ballard, Tyler Ballard, Chris Mattingly, Kylie Williams, Cole Sutcliffe, Austin Sutcliffe, Jake Sutcliffe; 10 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or to Bethany Baptist Church at 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.