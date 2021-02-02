Devin Allen Dempsey -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Devin Allen Dempsey, 19, of Orangeburg passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

A private funeral service will be held.

Devin was born Aug. 27, 2001, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Anthony Dempsey Sr. and Donna Klinicki Dempsey of Cordova. He was a 2020 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. Devin enjoyed lifting weights. He loved his family and will be missed by everyone who knew him and loved him. Devin was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Cleveland Dempsey; his maternal grandfather, Hudson Martin; and uncles, Dale Martin and Wendell Martin.

He leaves to cherish his memories are his parents, Anthony Dempsey Sr. and Donna Klinicki Dempsey; brother, Anthony “Little Tony” Dempsey Jr.; sister, Candice Klinicki Collins; paternal grandmother, Dorothy “Nina” Dempsey; maternal grandmother, Lola Martin; nieces, Caitlin Collins and Jordan Collins; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, and his fur baby, “Molly.”

Friends and family may call the residence of Dorothy “Nina” Dempsey.

