COLUMBIA -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. Desmond White.

Mr. White was born April 9, 1985, in Queens, N.Y. He died Aug. 21, 2022, in Columbia.

The funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Conquering City Cathedral, 401 Western Lane, Suite H, Irmo, SC 29063.

Dignity Mortuary and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the services.