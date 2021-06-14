Desiree Senetra Salley -- Williston

WILLISTON -- The funeral service for Ms. Desiree Senetra Salley, 33, of 3922 Dunbarton Road in Williston, will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Oakey Spring Baptist Church in Salley, with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth C. Perkins Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Salley passed away Monday, June 7, 2021.

The viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit the residence.

Please adhere to the CDC guidelines when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.