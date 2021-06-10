Desiree Senetra Salley -- Williston

WILLISTON -- Ms. Desiree Senetra Salley, 33, of 3922 Dunbarton Road, Williston, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Augusta, Ga.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit the residence. Please adhere to the CDC guidelines when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.