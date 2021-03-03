Deryl Fogle Ard

COPE -- Deryl Fogle Ard, 72, of Cope, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, in the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID 19. Masks will be required.

Mrs. Ard was born Oct. 5, 1948, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late John Fogle and the late Nell Ott Fogle.

Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Ard; granddaughter, Alexus Arnold; brother, Johnny E. Fogle (Joyce); and a number of nieces and nephews.

