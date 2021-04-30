Derrick Lamont ‘Heavy D'/'Teddy Bear’ James -- Norway

NORWAY -- Mr. Derrick Lamont “Heavy D”/“Teddy Bear” James, 46 of 208 Harrison Ave., Norway, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, Norway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, 6751 Savannah Highway, Neeses.

Family will receive visitors at the residence but all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.