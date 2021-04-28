Derrick Lamont (Heavy D) James -- Norway

NORWAY -- Mr. Derrick Lamont James (Heavy D), 46, of 208 Harrison Ave., passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Family will receive visitors at the residence, but all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.