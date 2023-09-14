BARNWELL — Mr. Derrick Colby Hughes, 40 years of age, passed on Monday, September 11, 2023, at his residence.

Funeral services are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Dash’s Funeral Home Chapel located in Blackville.

Information pertaining to the day and time for public viewing can be received by calling the funeral home.

Friends are invited to visit at the residence of his grandmother, 270 Old Castle Road, Barnwell, to extend condolences. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash’s Funeral Home of Blackville.