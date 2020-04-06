Dennis Young -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Private funeral services for Mr. Dennis Young will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Second Mount Beulah Baptist Church in St. Matthews. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Due to provisions concerning the COVID-19 virus, these precautions will be taken: Public viewing will be held Monday, April 6, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. Only one visitor at a time. Funeral service will allow no more than 10 family members attending. Committtal will allow no more than 50 people.