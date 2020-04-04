Dennis Young -- Columbia

Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Dennis Young, 81, of 4408 Clairton St., Columbia, passes away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Life Care Center in Columbia.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Family and friend may call the residence or Carson's Funera Home.