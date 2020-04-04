Dennis Young -- Columbia
Dennis Young -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Dennis Young, 81, of 4408 Clairton St., Columbia, passes away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Life Care Center in Columbia.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Family and friend may call the residence or Carson's Funera Home.

