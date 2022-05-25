Dennis ‘Ray’ Thomasson Sr. -- Cope

COPE -- Dennis “Ray” Thomasson Sr., 80, of Cope, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, surrounded by his family after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Walter Pym will be officiating. Burial will follow at South End Cemetery, Carlisle Street, Bamberg.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Thomas, Zack Thomas, Robbie Kilgus III, Randy Brunson Jr., Billy Stroman and Austin Williams.

Dennis was born on March 4, 1942, in Greenville, the son of the late Ed Thomasson and the late Grace Livingston Thomasson. He was a 1962 graduate of Bamberg High School. He was employed by Piggly Wiggly on Russell Street in Orangeburg until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jimmie Marie Sandifer Thomasson; and a grandson, Jeremy Thomas.

He is survived by his son, Dennis (Bonnie) Thomasson of Cope; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jean Hartley of Columbia.

The family would like to give a sincere thank you to Regency Southern Care Hospice for their love, care and support during the last few weeks.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

