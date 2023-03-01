August 5, 1954—February 26, 2023

ORANGEBURG — Dennis James Spence, 68, died unexpectedly on February 26, 2023, at his home in Orangeburg.

Dennis was born in Orangeburg, SC on August 5, 1954, to the late Doris Judy and the late Sinclair Spence. He was the only boy born of 7 children. He was raised by his grandmother and step-grandfather, the late Louise and Pat DeMars, Sr. of Orangeburg. He worked as a truck driver for many years and a carpenter as well.

He is survived by his 3 children, Tracy (David) Faile of Norway, Chance Spence of Orangeburg, and Travis Spence of Eutawville, 7 grandchildren, Bo (Madison) Faile, Mackie Faile and Whit Faile, all of Norway, Lexzi Spence, Lawson Spence and Lynnlee Spence of Orangeburg, and Travis Spence Jr. (TJ) of Eutawville as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

Dennis has 3 surviving sisters, Juanita Burdick of Myrtle Beach, Bonnie Williamson of Neeses and Margaret Hamilton of Orangeburg; and an uncle, Pat (Linda) DeMars of Irmo. He was pre-deceased by his sisters, Beverly Harley, Barbara Vanzego and Wendy Kemmerlin, all of Orangeburg.

His long-time companion is Linda Williams of Orangeburg.

He enjoyed fishing and working in his shop.

In Lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries.

A visitation / time of remembrance will be held at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

