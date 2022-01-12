Dennis Earl Grooms -- Ehrhardt

Born Sept. 19, 1959, in Bamberg, he was a son of Mrs. Ernestine Frye and the late Mr. James Grooms. He entered the United States Navy and served until his retirement. He always shared a passion for the Great Smoky Mountains and made his home there nearly two years ago. Dennis was faithful in his service to his country and even after his retirement everything he done he did with his beloved military in mind. He also dearly loved his two Staffordshire Terriers, Ziggy and Ragnar.