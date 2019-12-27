PHILADELPHIA -- Dennis Aiken, husband of Betty Gardner Aiken, passed Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Mr. Aiken was born Oct. 15, 1927, in Calhoun County, South Carolina.
Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at DuPree Funeral Home Inc., 2809-11 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia.
Viewing will be held at 9 Friday, Jan. 3, followed by a celebration of life at 10 at Resurrection Community Church, 6200 Dicks Ave., Philadelphia. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa.
Condolences may be expressed on DuPreefh.com.
