{{featured_button_text}}

PHILADELPHIA -- Dennis Aiken, husband of Betty Gardner Aiken, passed Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Mr. Aiken was born Oct. 15, 1927, in Calhoun County, South Carolina.

Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at DuPree Funeral Home Inc., 2809-11 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia.

Viewing will be held at 9 Friday, Jan. 3, followed by a celebration of life at 10 at Resurrection Community Church, 6200 Dicks Ave., Philadelphia. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa.

Condolences may be expressed on DuPreefh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Aiken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments