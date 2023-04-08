SANTEE - Mrs. Denna L. Williams, 67, of 113 Cool Breeze Road, passed away at MUSC Health Orangeburg on April 6, 2023.

Funeral services for Mrs. Williams will be held at 12:00 noon Monday, April 10, 2023, at Red Hill Baptist Church 3425 Old State Road, Santee, with Rev. Francis Rivers, the pastor, officiating. The casket will be placed in the church at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Island Cemetery.

Viewing is scheduled from 3:00 until 6:00 PM Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Masks are required for persons attending the services, visiting the funeral home and the residence.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence between the hours of 6:00 until 9:00 PM daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.