ORANGEBURG -- Dene Sanford Wolfe, 93, of Orangeburg, entered into eternal rest August 3, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Northside Baptist Church, Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., the same day of the service, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

In 1948, Dene married Norwood O'Neal Sanford in St. Matthews, and they were married until his passing in 1995. She went on to work at Bell South Telephone for 37 years, and she retired from the company as manager of operator service. She was the first woman to serve as president of the Telephone Pioneers of America in South Carolina. She was past president of the Business and Professional Women of South Carolina (Orangeburg division), a past member of the Pilot International Club of Orangeburg, and served on the board of directors of the American Cancer Society.

In 2001, she married Asbury Wolfe in Orangeburg, and they were married until his passing in 2015. Dene participated with her husband in spreading God through missions in Honduras. She was an active member of Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg and served for many years as a Sunday school teacher. She was an avid baker in her free time, and enjoyed spending time with her large extended family.

Dene is survived by her son Byron Sanford, daughter-in-law Debby; grandchildren, Shane Sanford (Megumi), Melony Sanford; and great-grandchildren, Seito and Shunto Sanford. She is also survived by her sisters, Maries Nettles, Linda Merrit and Patsy Mathis. She was predeceased by her husbands; her parents; and siblings, Carl, Howard, Odell, Harvey and Ray Poston.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Magnolias of Santee and Edisto Hospice Care.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.

