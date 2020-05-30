Demondrae Ra’Quan Benjamin -- Holly Hill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOLLY HILL -- Demondrae Ra'Quan Benjamin, 19, of Holly Hill, received his wings on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

There will be not be a public viewing. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at True Faith Baptist Cemetery, the Rev. Charles Coleman, pastor. The cemetery is located off Toney Bay Road.

He leaves to cherish his fond memories, mother, Tawanda Green; father Sheron (Ruthie) Randolph; six sisters, Cierra Gillard, Amaia and Diamond Benjamin, Riyanna and Pendreanna Coakley, and Sa'Riyah Randolph; four brothers, Niquez Weldon, Landyn Sweatman, Mason Randolph, and Sheron Randolph; maternal grandfather, Richard Green; paternal grandfather, John Randolph; paternal grandmother, Jennifer Green; and great-grandmother, Virginia Green; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539, www.gracefuneralservicesllc.com).

