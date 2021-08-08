Demond Jones -- West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA -- Memorial services for Mr. Demond Jones, 49, of West Columbia, will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Jones passed away Thursday, July 29, at Lexington Medical Center.

There will be no pubic viewing.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.