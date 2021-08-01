Demond F. Jones -- West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA -- Mr. Demond F. Jones, 49, of Lexington County, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.