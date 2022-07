DENMARK -- Demetrius “Meat” Kearse, 47, of Denmark, has died.

Graveside funeral service and burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery in Denmark.

Visitation was held in Carroll Mortuary's Denmark chapel from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 8. The family and funeral home asks for everyone to mask masks during all services.

Arrangements are entrusted to Carroll Mortuary of Denmark.