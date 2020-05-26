Demetrius Holman -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Demetrius Holman, 39, of 358 New Hope Road, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Lexington County.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his mother, Frances Holman, at 803-78-9545, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Immediate family may visit the residence daily between the hours of 4 to 8 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

