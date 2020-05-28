Demetrius Ansel Holman -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Demetrius Ansel Holman, 39, of 358 New Hope Road, St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in First Church of God Cemetery, St. Matthews. The Rev. Curtis Murph is officiating.
Mr. Holman passed away Saturday, May 23, in Lexington County.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his mother, Frances Holman, at 803-378-9545, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Immediate family may visit the residence, 358 Hope Road, Orangeburg, daily between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
