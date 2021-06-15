 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Demetra Donaldson Toomer -- Denmark
0 comments

Demetra Donaldson Toomer -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Mrs. Demetra Donaldson Toomer, 47, of Denmark, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Denmark. A repast will be held immediately following the service at 60 Dogwood Ave., Denmark.

All COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News