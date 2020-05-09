Delyon Glover-Avinger -- St. Matthews

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Delyon Glover-Avinger, 35, of 1686 Baugh St., Apt. E, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Friends may call the residence of her aunt, Helen Gladden, 106 Hill St., St. Matthews, or the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Delyon Glover-Avinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.