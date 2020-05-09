Delyon Glover-Avinger -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Delyon Glover-Avinger -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Delyon Glover-Avinger, 35, of 1686 Baugh St., Apt. E, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Friends may call the residence of her aunt, Helen Gladden, 106 Hill St., St. Matthews, or the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Delyon Glover-Avinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News