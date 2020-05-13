Delyon Glover-Avinger -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Delyon Glover-Avinger of 1686 Baugh St., Apt. E, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Bethel AME Church, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Corinthia Stack officiating.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m.Wednesday, May 13, at Jenkins Funeral Home St. Matthews.
The family will receive friends at the residence of her aunt, Helen Gladden, 106 Hill St., St. Matthews.
