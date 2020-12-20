 Skip to main content
Delvin Lee Earl 'Big Bubba' Carson Sr. -- Orangeburg
Delvin Lee Earl "Big Bubba" Carson Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Delvin Lee Earl "Big Bubba" Carson Sr., 43, of 2061 Roberts St., died Dec. 13, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

