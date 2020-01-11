NORWAY -- The funeral service for Mrs. Delva Deloris Isaac, 55, of Norway, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway, where Pastor James E. Holiday is the pastor and Dr. Charles Tyler Sr. will be officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Isaac will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Isaac passed Sunday, Jan. 5.
Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may visit at the residence of her mother, Claire Ann Robinson, 8894 Savannah Highway, Norway.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
