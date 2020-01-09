{{featured_button_text}}

NORWAY -- Mrs. Delva Deloris Isaac, 55, of Norway, passed Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence of her mother, Clary Ann Robinson, 8894 Savannah Highway, Norway.

Friends may also call he funeral home.

