 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delton Glen -- Dorchester
0 comments

Delton Glen -- Dorchester

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DORCHESTER -- Graveside services for Delton Glen, 37, of 1368 E. Main St., Dorchester, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at St. John United Methodist Church in Dorchester, with the Rev. Laurie Thomilon officiating.

Friends may call his residence or Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News