Delton Glen -- Dorchester

DORCHESTER -- Graveside services for Delton Glen, 37, of 1368 E. Main St., Dorchester, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at St. John United Methodist Church in Dorchester, with the Rev. Laurie Thomilon officiating.

Friends may call his residence or Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.