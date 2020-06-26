Delphine Fursner -- Bowman
Delphine Fursner -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Delphine Fursner, 81, of 1261 Sernwood Drive, Orangeburg, died Wednesday, June 25, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19. You may reach the family at 803-295-9837.

To plant a tree in memory of Delphine Fursner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

