Delphine Fersner

ORANGEBURG -- Delphine Fersner, 81, of 1261 Fernwood Drive, died June 25, 2020, at her residence.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19. The family may be contacted at 803-295-9837.

