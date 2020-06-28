Delphine Fersner -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Delphine Fersner, 81, of 1261 Fernwood Drive, died June 25, 2020, at her residence.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19. The family may be contacted at 803-295-9837.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Delphine Fersner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.