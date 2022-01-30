 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deloris Thomas -- Bamberg

Deloris Thomas

BAMBERG -- Deloris Thomas, 74, of 5398 Howells Mill Road, died Jan. 20, 2022, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Bamberg.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday in the Carroll Mortuary Chapel in Bamberg.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

