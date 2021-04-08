Deloris Sumpter-Delaine -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Deloris Sumpter-Delaine, 65, of 572 Shadow Lawn Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Good Hope AME Church Cemetery, Cope.

Mrs. Sumpter-Delaine died April 3, at Prisma Health following an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversoforangeburg.com.