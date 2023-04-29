COLUMBIA - Deloris Smalls, 66, of Columbia, SC, entered into eternal rest of Sunday, April 23,2023.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Mr. Carmel United Methodist Church in Bamberg, SC. Burial will follow at Friendship United Methodist Church in Islandton, SC.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Dash's Funeral Home in Bamberg, SC.

Professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel of Neeses, SC.

The family will receive friends at the Family home, 15 Culloden Road, Ehrhardt, SC.

Online condolences can be made by utilizing the link www.Jacksonmemorialchapel.net.