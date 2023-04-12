ELLOREE - A memorial service for Ms. Deloris Sellers, 72, of 645 Wolfe Street, Elloree, will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Public viewing at the funeral home is scheduled Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM; masks are required for visitors.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence between the hours of 2:00 and 8:00 PM daily; masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.