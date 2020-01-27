{{featured_button_text}}
Deloris Seawright

MADISON, Wis. -- Funeral services for Ms. Deloris Seawright, 63, of 2322 East Johnson Street, Apt #2, Madison, Wisconsin, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 228 Maxcy St., Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Louis Grant is officiating.

The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Seawright passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Ms. Juliet Dickson, 502 Rosewood Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

