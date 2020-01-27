MADISON, Wis. -- Funeral services for Ms. Deloris Seawright, 63, of 2322 East Johnson Street, Apt #2, Madison, Wisconsin, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 228 Maxcy St., Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Louis Grant is officiating.
The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Ms. Seawright passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her residence.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Ms. Juliet Dickson, 502 Rosewood Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.