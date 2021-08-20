Deloris L. Robinson -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Deloris L. Robinson, 74, of 218 Haigler St., transitioned Aug. 19, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins funeral home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guideline, wearing masks and social distancing.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com