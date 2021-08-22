Deloris L. Robinson -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Deloris L. Robinson, 74, of 218 Haigler St., will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, officiating.
There will be no viewing at the cemetery.
She transitioned on Aug. 19, 2021, at the residence.
Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Elloree, following COVID-19 guidelines.
The family will be accepting visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines, wearing masks and social distancing.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.