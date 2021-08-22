 Skip to main content
Deloris L. Robinson -- Elloree
ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Deloris L. Robinson, 74, of 218 Haigler St., will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, officiating.

There will be no viewing at the cemetery.

She transitioned on Aug. 19, 2021, at the residence.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Elloree, following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines, wearing masks and social distancing.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

