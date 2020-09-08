Deloris Juanita Grant -- Orangeburg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Deloris Juanita Grant. 72, of 470 Mingo St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Stanley Rivers officiating. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.