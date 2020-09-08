 Skip to main content
Deloris Juanita Grant -- Orangeburg
Deloris Juanita Grant -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Deloris Juanita Grant. 72, of 470 Mingo St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Stanley Rivers officiating. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Sept. 3 at her residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

