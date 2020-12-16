 Skip to main content
Deloris Jenkins -- North
Deloris Jenkins -- North

Deloris Jenkins

NORTH – Mrs. Deloris Jenkins, 74, of North, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call the funeral home.

