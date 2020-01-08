{{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON -- The funeral service for Mrs. Deloris "Dee" Williams Milliken, 71, of Lexington, and formerly of Woodford, will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Woodford, with the Rev. Felix Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Milliken will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.

Mrs. Milliken passed on Saturday, Jan. 4, at her residence.

Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.

