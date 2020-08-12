Deloris Brunson Wright -- Sumter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUMTER -- Graveside services for Mrs. Deloris Brunson Wright, 81, of Dollard Court, will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradford Cemetery, U.S. Highway 15 South, Bowen Road, Sumter.

Mrs. Wright passed away Saturday, Aug. 8.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Kingdom Builders Deliverance Ministries.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Deloris Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.