Deloris Brunson Wright -- Sumter
Deloris Brunson Wright

SUMTER -- Graveside services for Mrs. Deloris Brunson Wright, 81, of Dollard Court, will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradford Cemetery, U.S. Highway 15 South, Bowen Road, Sumter.

Mrs. Wright passed away Saturday, Aug. 8.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Kingdom Builders Deliverance Ministries.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

