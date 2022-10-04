Deloris Bolin Hutto -- North

NORTH -- Deloris Bolin Hutto, 86, of North passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Mt., Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2610 Ninety Six Road, Neeses, SC 29107 with the Rev. Henry Chavis officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Hutto was born in Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late Allen Coster Bolin and the late Leola Chavis Bolin. Mrs. Hutto was retired from Stone Manufacturing Co., a faithful and active member of Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church and loved sewing and crafting.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Lorenzo Hutto; daughter, Ann Hutto (Randy) Knight; four grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great- grandchildren; brothers, Earl Odom (Glenda) Bolin and Roy Bolin and a sister, Mary Gail (James) Justiss. Mrs. Hutto was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Hutto; a son, David Randy Hutto; brothers, Benson Bolin, Howard Ray Bolin and Clarence Bolin.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home, North, and other times at the home of Lorenzo Hutto.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Mt, Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2610 Ninety Six Road, Neeses, SC 29107.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

