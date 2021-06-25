Delores Utsey -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Delores Utsey, 57, of 692 Windmill Way, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
She died June 17 at Edisto Post Acute following an extended illness.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
